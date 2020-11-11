Andrea J. (Rumler) DeWane, 72, wife of Edward W. DeWane, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at her Lower Pottsgrove Twp. home. Andrea was born on December 4, 1947, in Pottstown, to the late Howard E. and June E. (Spielman) Rumler. She was a graduate of Pottsgrove High School. Before retiring, Andrea was a bookkeeper and office manager for her husband’s auto business. She also worked for Teleflex, Inc., Limerick. She was a longtime member of Morning Star Fellowship. In addition to her husband, Andrea is survived by her sons, Joshua J. DeWane, Manhattan, NY, and Brandon W. DeWane, Santa Fe, NM; and her brothers, David, husband of Diane Rumler, Sedona AZ, and Kenneth, husband of Kathleen Rumler, Birdsboro. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Sunday, November 15th, at Morning Star Fellowship, 100 Limekiln Rd., Bechtelsville PA 19505, with Pastor Chad Stoecker, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Tri-County Home Health & Hospice, Ste. 200, 13 Armand Hammer BLVD, Pottstown, PA 19464. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.



