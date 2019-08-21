|
|
Andrew Holoka, 95, widower of the late Louise (Wenger) Holoka, passed away Tuesday August 20, 2019. He was born December 12, 1923 in Linfield, PA to the late John Holoka Sr. and Susanna Bercek Holoka. A 1942 Pottstown High School graduate, Andrew went on to attend the Airplane Repair School in Harrisburg PA. He joined the US Army Air Force in 1942 where he served in World War II. While in the US Army Air Force, he served with the 1st Air Commandoes as an Aerial Engineer in China, Burma and the India Theater. He was discharged in 1945 with various service medals including the Distinguished Flying Cross with Oak Leaf Cluster, Air medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Service Medal, Asiatic Pacific Service Medal and three Bronze Stars. Andrew was employed at the Spring City Foundry and Electrical MFG. Company as a purchasing agent for 37 years. He was a life member of the Zion Lutheran Church where he was known for meticulously caring for the flower gardens, sang in the choir and served on church council. Andrew loved to be outside. He enjoyed growing his own plants and vegetables and his family enjoyed the fruit of his labor. Andrew dedicated time to the community, serving on the Advisory Committee for the Western Montgomery County Area Vocational Technical School. He was a life member of various organizations including: Liberty Fire Co. Spring City, Friendship Fire Co. Royersford, Thomas O’Connor American Legion, Spring City. Andrew loved baseball, especially watching the Phillies and Yankees. In his younger days, he played as the catcher for the Pottstown Trojans and the Linfield AA. Andrew leaves behind his son: Michael Holoka (Diane) of Dagsboro, DE, Daughter in law, Sharon Holoka of Phoenixville, PA, and Grandchildren: Heather Holoka and David Holoka, (Lauren) of Phoenixville, PA, Step Grandson: Scott Wenger (Terri) of Souderton, Four Great Grandsons: Edison (Jess), Michael (Alyssa), Kyle (Mikenna) and Casey, Three Great Great Grandchildren: Jayden, Elijah, Malachi, and Niece: Nancy McConnell of Coconut Creek, FL. Preceded in death was his loving wife Louise, Son Richard Holoka and Daughter Sondra (Holoka) Green Sisters: Mary and Helen and brothers: Jacob, John and Eugene. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday August 26 in Zion Lutheran Church, 39 Bonnie Brae Rd., Spring City with Rev. Paul D. Townsend officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Monday, August 26 prior to the service at Zion Lutheran Church. Burial will be immediately following in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Parker Ford, PA 19457. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 39 Bonnie Brae Road, Spring City, PA 19475 or s Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. Online condolences and memorial donations can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. Spring City, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 22, 2019