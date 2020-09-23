Andrew Stoltzfus, 79, formerly of Morgantown, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Landis Homes, moving to his heavenly home which he had reserved through his commitment to Christ. Affectionately known as Andy he bravely faced several health issues culminating with Parkinson’s disease. Andy was the loving husband of Lucille (Mack), in April they celebrated 59 years of marriage. Andy with his wife enjoyed raising their 4 children: Jeanette Blank wife of Ivan of Morgantown, Sherilyn Lapp, wife of Nathan of Gap, Phillip, husband of Ruby (Yoder) of Manheim, David, husband of Krista (Hershey) who are missionaries in Hong Kong, Asia. Together they treasured many family memories. 14 delightful grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren brought more joy and love to their hearts. In addition to their natural family Andy and Lucille opened their home to many young men needing a place to live. Andy modeled responsibility & a good work ethic for them along with his zest for life. His mentoring helped create stability and a secure foundation resulting in many meaningful friendships. Andy had a strong commitment to his church Hopewell Church at Elverson Pa serving there as an elder for many years. His faith in Jesus Christ was a vital part of his life. Generosity and serving were an important part of his role there. He was the son of the former Naaman & Mary B. Stoltzfus of Morgantown, Pa. Andy lost his father @ age 11. Together, Andy with his 5 sisters and 4 brothers worked hard to help his Mother run a successful dairy business on Caernarvon Farm at Morgantowm, PA and keep the family together. Surviving are: siblings Marelle (Stoltzfus) Groteluschen, wife of Jon of Aiken, SC, Ethel (Stoltzfus) Shank wife of Jerry, Ephrata, PA, Charity (Stoltzfus) Spevacek, wife of Kirby, of Phoenix, AZ, Roseanna (Stoltzfus) Graber, wife of Robert of Kirksville, MO, Naaman Stoltzfus, husband of Dorothy (Bennet), of Paradise, and 3 sisters-in-law: Mary Lois, Mary Jane and Mary Alice. He is preceded in death by brothers James, Harvey W., Elvin, David Ray and sister Lillian Stoltzfus. Andy enjoyed and excelled in his chosen field of agricultural. Sharp minded and capable, his herd of pure bred Holsteins became widely known in many states and some foreign countries. He also served the industry in leadership positions including nearly 30 years as a director for Inter-State and Atlantic Co-ops, traveling to many conventions representing the Holstein Organization. His involvement as a director of MAMA, the milk advertising agency, provided opportunities to highlight the Dairy Industry in creative ways such as several years of taking two of his cows to Phillies Ballgames for milking contests. His wife and family miss him and will most fondly remember him as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and committed Christian. The family wishes to thank the chaplains and staff of Lancaster House at Landis Homes for their excellent support and care. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be given in Andy’s name to Landis Homes Caring Fund, www.landishomes.org/giving/fund-options/
. A private celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 am at Petra Church in New Holland. Andy and the family’s desire would be for everyone to be present, however due to Covid restrictions the service will be by invitation only. The family welcomes you to join us virtually. A link to the livestream event will be available on www.groffeckenroth.com
. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com
. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.