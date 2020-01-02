|
Aniello “Neil” C. Brango, 85, Red Lion, died Thursday, December 26 at York Hospital, York Pa. His wife is the former Joan Monkoski. Born in Phoenixville Pa., son of the late Carl and Sylvia Sanbe Brango, he served in the US Army. Before retirement, he was an office manager for the Pa. Department of Labor. Neil cherished time spent with family and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles’ fan. Their dog, Molly held a special place in Neil’s heart. He enjoyed woodworking and traveling to Maine. After retirement, he drove and instructed drivers for Wolfington Bus Company. In addition to his wife, he is survived by: a son, Carl Brango and wife, Danna, York; a daughter, Sharon Engro and husband, Francis, Phoenixville; grandchildren, Jessica and Ed Moorhouse, Phoenixville; Daniel and Michelle Engro, Elverson; Nicholas and Carly Brango, Cary NC; Alexis Brango and fiancé, Christopher Lucas, York; Daniel and Nicole Farnsworth, Baltimore MD.; Danielle Farnsworth and Jay Freeman, Columbia MD.; Shane and Kaysie Solomon, Stewartstown; and Travis Solomon, York; great grandchildren, Celine Moorhouse, Charlie Engro, McKenna Mack and Fiona Farnsworth and several cousins. He was preceded in death by an infant daugher, Carla Brango. Graveside services and Interment will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Phoenixville. Arrangements by Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale.
