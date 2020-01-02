The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home
74 N Main St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-1219
Resources
More Obituaries for Aniello Brango
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aniello Brango

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aniello Brango Obituary
Aniello “Neil” C. Brango, 85, Red Lion, died Thursday, December 26 at York Hospital, York Pa. His wife is the former Joan Monkoski. Born in Phoenixville Pa., son of the late Carl and Sylvia Sanbe Brango, he served in the US Army. Before retirement, he was an office manager for the Pa. Department of Labor. Neil cherished time spent with family and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles’ fan. Their dog, Molly held a special place in Neil’s heart. He enjoyed woodworking and traveling to Maine. After retirement, he drove and instructed drivers for Wolfington Bus Company. In addition to his wife, he is survived by: a son, Carl Brango and wife, Danna, York; a daughter, Sharon Engro and husband, Francis, Phoenixville; grandchildren, Jessica and Ed Moorhouse, Phoenixville; Daniel and Michelle Engro, Elverson; Nicholas and Carly Brango, Cary NC; Alexis Brango and fiancé, Christopher Lucas, York; Daniel and Nicole Farnsworth, Baltimore MD.; Danielle Farnsworth and Jay Freeman, Columbia MD.; Shane and Kaysie Solomon, Stewartstown; and Travis Solomon, York; great grandchildren, Celine Moorhouse, Charlie Engro, McKenna Mack and Fiona Farnsworth and several cousins. He was preceded in death by an infant daugher, Carla Brango. Graveside services and Interment will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Phoenixville. Arrangements by Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aniello's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -