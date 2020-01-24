The Mercury Obituaries
Anita Marie Hoch Obituary
Anita Marie Hoch passed from Time to Eternity on Tuesday, January 21 at the Phoenixville Hospital. Anita was born on February 22, 1943 to the late Ernest K. and Margaret (Haas) Hoch. She was a member of the Boyertown High School Class of 1961. She attended St. John’s Lutheran Church, Boyertown and the Quilters and Crafters Group of Salem United Church of Christ, Spangsville. As a young person, Anita enjoyed doing many activities with her parents and extended family. She was skilled at needlework, making beautiful pictures and helping her grandmother with seamstress jobs. In 2003 Anita and Margaret moved to Manatawny Manor where Anita continued to reside after her mother’s passing. The family deeply appreciates the excellent care Anita has received at Manatawny Manor. In recent years, Anita was very thankful for the friendship of her roommate, Gwen. Anita is survived by several cousins. Interment will be private at the request of the family. Arrangements are by Morrell Funeral Home Inc., (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 25, 2020
