Ann L. Behringer of Fort Myers, FL and of Emmaus, PA and a former resident of Friendship, NY died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at her condominium. She was born on June 22, 1938 in Cuba, NY a daughter of the late Thomas E. and Winnifred Hand Talbett. For 45 years she was married to Norbert W. Behringer who predeceased her in 2005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church, 5 Milton St., Belmont, NY on Saturday, February 16th at 1pm. A celebratory memorial gathering will follow the service. Funeral arrangements: Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee Street, Fillmore, NY. Memorials: Special Olympics of Pennsylvania at specialolympicspa.org Please send cards to: Lisa Griesemer, 230 North 7th St., Emmaus PA 18049 or call 610-698-9156. Online condolences: www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 9, 2019