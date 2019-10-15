The Mercury Obituaries
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
Ann Buck
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
Ann Meyer Buck Obituary
Ann Meyer Buck age 77 of Malvern Pennsylvania passed away on 10/10/19 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Ann was a long-time resident of Kelsch Associates in Chester County Pennsylvania. Ann worked at McDonalds in Phoenixville, Pa. for over 12 years and attended Bon Homie Adult Day program in Limerick, Pa. Ann loved animals and family celebrations. She enjoyed attending parties, festivals, picnics and traveling with the ARC of Pennsylvania. In her free time Ann enjoyed going out to eat, playing BINGO, coloring, making cards, watching television and going shopping. She especially loved shopping for fashionable hand bags and wearing party dresses. Her laugh and mischievous smile will be missed by us all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ann’s life celebration on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11am at Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home 24 Monument Avenue Malvern, PA, where friends may visit from 10-11am. Memorial contributions may be sent to Main Line Animal Rescue at https://www.mlar.org/ Interment will take place at St. Thomas Episcopal Cemetery-Whitemarsh. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 20, 2019
