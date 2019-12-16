|
|
Ann O'Connor, 95, wife of the late James R. O'Connor passed away Friday December 13, 2019 at the Sanatoga Nursing Center. Ann was born July 18, 1924 in Johnstown, PA. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Suzanna Trosan. Ann was united in marriage to James R. O'Connor on June 27, 1950 in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Johnstown. The O'Connor's were married for 64 blissful years.
Ann graduated from Johnstown High School and continued her studies at the School of Business in Johnstown. She served as a secretary with a Johnstown law firm and later with the former Sepco Water Heater Co., Pottstown. Ann dedicated 17 years of service to St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church in Pottstown. She was a member of the Women's Bible club and Women's group. She volunteered her time as a Girl Scout leader and Den Mother and assisted with numerous fundraising events. A devoted mother and homemaker, Ann liked to bake and shared many traditional family recipes. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to different European countires and with her family, especially visiting church missions and historic sites in and around the U.S.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband and also one son, Major Brian P. O'Connor. In addition, she was preceded in death by two sisters and five brothers. She is survived by six of her children: daughters Willa, wife of Steven Toth; Susan Compton wife of Joseph deceased; Marian, wife of William Willauer; sons Richard O'Connor, wife Sandy; Neil O'Connor; Raymond O'Connor and Peter Diaz. The O'Connor's were blessed with seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 AM Thursday, December 19 at St. Aloysius RC Church, Beech and Hanover Streets, Pottstown. A viewing will be held prior from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM in the Church Gathering Center. Interment will be in St. Aloysius New Cemetery by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, Pottstown. In Lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory can be sent to St. Aloysius Church.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 15, 2019