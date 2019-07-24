The Mercury Obituaries
Ann Strzelecki

Ann Strzelecki Obituary
Ann (Psayka) Strzelecki, 93, wife of the late Joseph Strzelecki of Phoenixville, PA died on Monday, July 22, 2019 in Seasons Hospice. Born on June 11, 1926 in Taylor, PA she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Sheposh) Psayka. She was a Hostess and Waitress at the former Bull Tavern and Sales Associate at Sears Hardware for 20 years. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She was active in local politics and was a former Democratic Committee Woman. She enjoyed baking, especially making pierogi and filled cabbage. She was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies. She is survived by 2 daughters: Joanne wife of Joseph Rudick; Celine wife of Richard Shanda, 4 Grandchildren: Jon Rudick, James Rudick, Andrew (Kerry) Erb, Nicholas (Kathryn) Erb, 2 Great-grandchildren, Wyatt Erb and Autumn Erb. She was preceded in death by brothers, John Psayka, John Andrej, and Joseph Andrej. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 219 Dayton Street, Phoenixville, PA on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:00 am with Rev. John Hutter officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery. A viewing will be held in the church on Monday morning from 8:45 to 9:45 am. Arrangements by Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home. Condolences may be given at www.GatchaFuneral.com.
Published in The Mercury on July 25, 2019
