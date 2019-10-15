|
|
Anna B. Breidenbach, 90, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Pottstown Hospital – Tower Health. She was the wife of the late Evans A. Breidenbach who passed away in 1995. Born in New Hanover Twp., PA, on May 24, 1929, Anna was the daughter of the late Norman and Cora (Heffentrager) Biehl. Anna graduated from Pottstown High School in 1946 and worked as a tire builder for Firestone for 18 years. After retiring in 1980, she spent her time solving jigsaw and crossword puzzles, collecting Avon memorabilia and teddy bears, and reading. Anna was an avid dog lover and adored spending time in nature. She is survived by her children, Marshall Kauffman, husband of Phyllis, Phoenix, AZ; Robert Kauffman, Atlanta, GA; Terry Kauffman, husband of Diana, Pottstown, PA; Wilson Kauffman, husband of Debbie, Barto, PA; Joanne Vital, wife of Duri, Benicia, CA; and James Kauffman, husband of Tara, Douglassville, PA; her sister, Ruth Klein, Douglassville, PA; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brothers, Norman Biehl, Jr., and Robert Biehl. A viewing will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anna’s memory to the Goodwill Ambulance Fund, 714 E. High St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 16, 2019