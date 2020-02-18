|
Anna E. “Betty” (Shade) Clark, 86, wife of the late Richard B. Clark of 60 years, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her home in Spring City. Born in Conshohocken, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Anna (Cornog) Shade. Betty was a member of First United Methodist Church of Phoenixville. She was a member of the Women’s Circle through her church. Betty loved going to Ocean City, NJ for vacation with her family. Surviving are her sons R. Wayne Clark, husband of Cynthia of Douglassville, R. Merrill Clark, husband of Jean of Pottstown, and Jeffrey L. Clark, husband of Abigail of Rhinebeck, NY; grandchildren Jason, Thomas, Scott, Alex, and Katherine; and 8 Great Grandchildren. Services will be held privately by the family at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Phoenixville (865 Main St, Phoenixville, PA 19460) in Betty’s name.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 19, 2020