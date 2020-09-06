Anna Frederick

Anna V. (Haraczka) Frederick, 86, wife of the late Warren E. Frederick, Sr., passed peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020, at her E. Vincent Twp. home, lovingly surrounded by her children. Anna was born on August 19, 1934, in Limerick Twp., to the late Joseph and Anna (Wysocki) Haraczka. She was a proud Air Force wife. Annie was the last of the first generation of Polish-American Haraczka’s, in which she took great pride. She is survived by her children, Warren, Jr. “Topper,” (wife Dorothea), Peggy Smith, (husband Brent), Virginia “Gingy” Dodge, (husband Craig) and Joseph, (wife Moria); her grandchildren, Chelsea Laar, Zachary Frederick, and Carly Charette; and her great-granddaughter, Eva Laar. Anna was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Lydia Frederick, and siblings, Vot, Chester, Eddie, Joey, Johnny, Stanley and Eleanor (Kurylo). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, Thursday, September 10th, at St. Joseph Church, 3640 Schuylkill Rd., Spring City, with burial immediately following at Limerick Garden Of Memories, Limerick Twp. Visitation is at the church from 9:15 to 10:15 AM, Thursday. Masks and social distancing are required. Memorial contributions and flowers may be sent to St. Joseph Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store