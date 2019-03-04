|
|
Anna (Demeter) Hydutsky, 93, widow of Paul Hydutsky, Sr. of Spring City, PA passed away on Sunday March 3, 2019 at Manatawny Manor Nursing Home, East Coventry Twp. Born in Pottstown, PA she was the daughter of the late John and Anna E. (Shandor) Demeter. Anna was a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 301 Cherry St. Pottstown, PA . She was also a member of St. John’s Guild and was a Sunday school teacher at St. John’s. Surviving is a son Anthony Hydutsky husband of Karen of Pottstown, PA and a daughter Annette D. Schweitzer wife of Robert of Pottstown, PA . She is pre-deceased by a son Paul Hydutsky and a daughter Christine M. Hydutsky. She is also survived by two brothers John Demeter (Dolores) of Bethlehem, PA, Michael Demeter of Pottstown and pre-deceased by a brother Stephen Demeter. She is also survived by a sister Julie Bonik of Phoenixville, PA and fourteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. She is pre-deceased by four sisters Mary Kovach, Helen Gresko, Dorothy Sabo and Catherine D’Agostino. Divine Liturgy will be celebrated in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 7-8:30 P.M. from Warker-Troutman Funeral Home 726 E. High St., Pottstown, PA . A viewing will also be held on Saturday morning from 9-10 A.M. at the funeral home with Panahida service at 10 A.M prior to church. Interment will be St. John’s Byzantine Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her memory to St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 5, 2019