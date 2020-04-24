|
|
Anna Rosolowicz, 101, formerly of Branch Twp, passed away Tuesday, April 21st, at Carbondale Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Anna was born in Chester Springs, Pa. on May 25, 1918, a daughter of the late Tekla (Bobiak) and Onufrey Chawaga. She was the widow of Robert Rosolowicz. She was a member of St. Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Chester. She was formerly employed as a secretary at Westinghouse Energy. She was preceded in death by Husband; Robert; Sisters: Olga Melnychuk & Elizabeth Oslanski; Brothers: Steven & Walter (JR) Chawaga; Nephews: Michael and Christopher Oslanski, Dennis Melynechuk. Anna is survived by a daughter, Dr. Catherine, wife of Rev. Dr. Michael Danczak : Grandson, Dr. Robert, husband of Dr. Beth Danczak; Nephews: Theodore Melnychuk; Steven, David, Karen, David & Brian Chawaga; Steven and George Kucheruk. Anna is also survived by a sister, Lillian Kuchukeruk. All services are scheduled private. Interment at Lawncroft Cemetery. Marcus Hook. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral home Inc. Minersville & Kaniefski Kendus D’Anjolell Memorial Home, Trainor entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 26, 2020