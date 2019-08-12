|
|
Anna E. Sivco, 94, widow of John Sivco, Sr. of Pottstown, PA passed away on Saturday August 10, 2019 at Manatawny Manor Nursing Home.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Aloysius R.C.C. on Wednesday August 14, 2019 at 11 A.M.
A viewing will be held in the church's gathering center on Wednesday from 10-11 A.M. Interment will be in St. Aloysius New Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Aloysius R.C.C. c/o 844 N. Keim St., Pottstown, PA 19464. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 12, 2019