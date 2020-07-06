1/1
Anne Antolik
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne (Strogus) Antolik of Lansdale PA, passed away on Saturday July 4, 2020 under a blaze of fireworks and celebration of our country’s birth. Anne was born August 9, 1923 in Phoenixville PA and was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Lopusinski) Strogus. Anne was the wife of the late Emil J. Antolik, who passed away in 1990 and shared 43 years of marriage. Anne was formerly from Mont Clare, and New Hope PA. Anne is the last one in her family generation, having been predeceased by her sisters Katherine Baldasano, Sally Cipriano and Frances Yarosinski; her brothers Joseph and John Strogus and stepbrothers Emil and Chester Borysowski. Anne’s last career position was at Bell Atlantic (now Verizon) where she was a parts and sub-assembly warehouse manager for support to the field service group of Bell Atlantic. Anne was the loving mother to her 2 sons, Mark (Susan) Antolik of Lansdale, David (Annette) Antolik of New Hope PA, she had 5 grandchildren, Lori (Chad) Colarusso, Lisa (Tony) Baker, Austin, Drew and Ian Antolik and 3 adorable great-grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome to come to a social distancing visitation at Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home, Main St. and Fourth Ave. Phoenixville on Friday July 10th at 9:00-10:00 am, followed by a Private Funeral Mass celebration. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Contributions in Anne’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org, and the family thanks you all for your heartfelt wishes and sympathy. Arrangements by Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved