Anne Antolik

Anne (Strogus) Antolik of Lansdale PA, passed away on Saturday July 4, 2020 under a blaze of fireworks and celebration of our country’s birth. Anne was born August 9, 1923 in Phoenixville PA and was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Lopusinski) Strogus. Anne was the wife of the late Emil J. Antolik, who passed away in 1990 and shared 43 years of marriage. Anne was formerly from Mont Clare, and New Hope PA. Anne is the last one in her family generation, having been predeceased by her sisters Katherine Baldasano, Sally Cipriano and Frances Yarosinski; her brothers Joseph and John Strogus and stepbrothers Emil and Chester Borysowski. Anne’s last career position was at Bell Atlantic (now Verizon) where she was a parts and sub-assembly warehouse manager for support to the field service group of Bell Atlantic. Anne was the loving mother to her 2 sons, Mark (Susan) Antolik of Lansdale, David (Annette) Antolik of New Hope PA, she had 5 grandchildren, Lori (Chad) Colarusso, Lisa (Tony) Baker, Austin, Drew and Ian Antolik and 3 adorable great-grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome to come to a social distancing visitation at Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home, Main St. and Fourth Ave. Phoenixville on Friday July 10th at 9:00-10:00 am, followed by a Private Funeral Mass celebration. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Contributions in Anne’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org
, and the family thanks you all for your heartfelt wishes and sympathy. Arrangements by Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home.