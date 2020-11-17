1/1
Anne Broomall Wiegle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Broomall Wiegle passed away on November 15, 2020 at the age of 76 after a long battle with cancer. Born August 10, 1944 in Brooklyn, NY, Anne was the daughter of John Martin Broomall, V, and Jane Anne (Messenger) Broomall. Anne attended Plymouth Meeting High School and the University of Pennsylvania. Anne led a diverse life that included working as a computer designer for the Burroughs Corporation in the late 1960s. Later in life she completed a Bachelor’s degree in teaching from Kutztown University and taught Latin for several years at Governor Mifflin, Holy Name, and Allentown High Schools. Anne had a love for reading books, genealogy, and travel. Anne’s true love was animals—especially horses. She bred, raised, and trained horses as well as taught riding to students for 37 years. She was a member of the Oley Valley Combined Training Association. She also raised beef cattle on her farm and at one time had a small dairy operation. Anne worked as a “milk maid” for Rosie Meadows dairy farm for many years. Anne was pre-deceased by her parents, John and Jane Broomall, and two sisters, Susan Wrigley and Sally Broomall. She is survived by her sons, Charles R. Wiegle and wife, Donna, of Swan’s Island, Maine and Philip E. Wiegle of Birdsboro, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by a niece Jennifer Broomall Stevens, and her two sons, Jacob and Cooper, of Newcastle, Maine. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Southern Berks Regional Emergency Medical Services, 445 East Main Street, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home, Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved