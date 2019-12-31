|
|
Annie DiPietropaolo DePaoli, 98, passed away Monday December 30, 2019 in the Parkhouse At Providence Pointe. She was born September 09, 1921 in Royersford to Egidio DiPietropaolo and Sabantina Marraettio. Annie was a seamstress at the former Gruber Knitting Mill. She was a homemaker and enjoyed being with her family, especially on vacation in Stone Harbor. Annie leaves behind her sons, Michael DePaoli of Royersford, Arley DePaoli, Jr., of Royersford, grandson Tim DePaoli, and great grandchildren Madison and Anna. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Jeanette, Mary, and Elsie, and her brothers Flory, Donald, William, and Russell. She is also preceded in death by her grandson, Greg DePaoli. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday January 04, 2020 in St. Joseph RC Church, 3640 Schuylkill Road, Spring City with Rev. Charles O’Hara officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM Saturday, January 04 prior to the service at St. Joseph RC Church. Online condolences and memorial donations can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc Spring City, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 1, 2020