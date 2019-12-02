Home

Anthony F. Adamski III, 76, husband of Linda L. (Koehler) Adamski, Upper Providence Twp., died Thursday, November 28, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 7th, at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 2725 Egypt Rd., Audubon. Friends may call from 10:00 to 10:45 AM, Saturday, at church. Memorial contributions may be made to the , https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate, Suite 300, 4899 Belfort Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32256. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 3, 2019
