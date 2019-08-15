|
|
Anthony Barbalace, 89, widower of Nancy Rose (Cristofaro) Barbalace of Stowe, PA passed away on Wednesday August 14, 2019 at his residence. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Gabriel’s R.C.C., 127 E. Howard St., Stowe, PA on Monday August 19, 2019 at 11 A.M. A viewing will be held at St. Gabriel’s Church prior to the Mass from 8:30-10:45 A.M. Entombment will be in Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Gabriel’s R.C.C. memorial fund and sent to the church address. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 16, 2019