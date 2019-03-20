|
|
Anthony (Cook) Brown Sr., 41, formerly of Pottstown, passed away March 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth A. (Bostick) Brown, with whom he celebrated 6 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of Margaret J. Brown, Pottstown, PA and the late Michael Harris. Anthony was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Sixers fan. He also enjoyed cooking, getting into his car and just traveling with his family. He was a kind and caring spirit, who would always be there to listen and give advice to all who need help. He created strong bonds and friendships with everyone he encountered and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his five children, Anthony Brown Jr., Beyoncé A. Brown, Avyon W. Brown, Arihanna J. Brown, and Amaré L. Brown. He is also survived by his sister, Stacey J. Brown-Carter, wife of Shaun Carter, Lansdale, PA; his fatherly figure Howard Jones Jr., Pottstown, PA; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 23, 2019 at 12pm in Temple of Prayer, 1301 Hilltop Rd, Pottstown, PA 19464, with burial followed at Second Baptist Church Cemetery in Douglassville, PA, with the repast being held at 1300 E High Street. Viewing will be held from 10am to 12pm in the church. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 21, 2019