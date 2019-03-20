The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Brown Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Brown Sr. Obituary
Anthony (Cook) Brown Sr., 41, formerly of Pottstown, passed away March 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth A. (Bostick) Brown, with whom he celebrated 6 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of Margaret J. Brown, Pottstown, PA and the late Michael Harris. Anthony was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Sixers fan. He also enjoyed cooking, getting into his car and just traveling with his family. He was a kind and caring spirit, who would always be there to listen and give advice to all who need help. He created strong bonds and friendships with everyone he encountered and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his five children, Anthony Brown Jr., Beyoncé A. Brown, Avyon W. Brown, Arihanna J. Brown, and Amaré L. Brown. He is also survived by his sister, Stacey J. Brown-Carter, wife of Shaun Carter, Lansdale, PA; his fatherly figure Howard Jones Jr., Pottstown, PA; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 23, 2019 at 12pm in Temple of Prayer, 1301 Hilltop Rd, Pottstown, PA 19464, with burial followed at Second Baptist Church Cemetery in Douglassville, PA, with the repast being held at 1300 E High Street. Viewing will be held from 10am to 12pm in the church. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now