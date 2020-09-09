Anthony (Tony) F. Gulotta (formerly of Phoenixville, PA), died in Bethlehem, PA on September 3, 2020. In 1950 he graduated from Villanova University, and went on to serve two years in Japan and Korea during the Korean War. Tony’s beloved Norma Travaglini was waiting at home for him, and they were wed in 1952, the beginning of a 63 year marriage. They eventually settled in Phoenixville, PA, where Tony worked in sales for over 40 years. He retired in 1993 as vice president of sales for Acme-Hardesty Company of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. Over the years Tony had many interests; one of Tony’s proudest achievements was his poetry. Dozens of his works, often humorous reflections on life, were published in literary journals and magazines, including The Saturday Evening Post. His poetry won awards in many state poetry organizations throughout the country, and his local radio interviews, readings, and newspaper columns eventually led to his being declared “Poet Laureate” of Phoenixville in 2006. Predeceased by his beloved wife Norma in 2016, Tony is survived by his sons Paul Gulotta (wife Kristine) of Emmaus, PA and Chris Gulotta (wife Candy) of Easton, PA, as well as grandchildren Valerie, Luke, Anthony, Jackie and Maryann, and great-grandchildren Emma, Daniel, Chris and Kyle. A spring 2021 memorial service is planned. Please contact Tony’s son Chris at cgulotta54@gmail.com if you would like to be notified at that time. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the Alzheimer’s Association.