Anthony Giangiacomo
Anthony Giangiacomo, Founder and CEO of Shady Hollow Assisted Riding in Birdsboro, died Friday June 17, 2020 at home from natural causes. Tony, descendant of the Giangiacomo Family from Fresiagrandenaria, Abruzzi, Italy who immigrated to the U.S. in 1929 was born March 16, 1935, first born son of the late Margaret and Valentino Giangiacomo. A high school graduate from Reading Central Catholic, Tony holds a Master Degree in Psychology from Temple University as well as a Bachelor of Education from Kutztown University (1957). Tony is survived by his wife of 63 years Rosemary, sons Michael (Wyomissing) and Mark (Quakertown) and daughter Michele, wife of William Cooper (Birdsboro), 2 grandchildren Joseph Giangiacomo (Florida) and Madeline Cooper (Birdsboro), his brother Donald, nieces, nephews and predeceased by brother Joseph and baby sister Marie Vivian. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Douglassville. In lieu of flowers, donations are accepted in memory of Tony to Shady Hollow Assisted Riding at www.hugahorse.com. Funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family a memorial celebration will follow at later time. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.

Published in The Mercury from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
