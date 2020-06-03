Anthony J. Ziemba Sr., 82, of Lower Pottsgrove Twp., husband of the late Joanne (Romig) Ziemba, died Monday June 1, 2020 at Reading Medical Center. Born in Pottstown, PA, he was a son of the late John and Elizabeth (Lucas) Ziemba. Anthony was employed as an automotive body technician, working at the former Mrs. Smith Pie Co., Hine Autobody and Pottstown Plating. He was active with with Ringing Hill Fire Company for over 40 years, and was a former Fire Chief, Chief Engineer, and Assistant Chief. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #814, Pottstown; US Coast Guard Flotilla; Teamsters; and was an avid Drag Racer. Surviving are threes sons, Anthony J. Ziemba Jr., Pottstown; Paul E. Ziemba, Mt. Penn; Donald L. Ziemba and his wife Marlene, Stowe; one daughter, Kathleen F. Kissinger, Pottstown; three sisters, Gloria Saylor, Las Vegas; Nancy Bobinsky, Gilbertsville; Betty Marlatt, Pottstown; Grandchildren, Matthew, Angela, Jessica, Heather, Deena, Thomas, Jason, and Kristy; eleven great grandchildren; and his pet Boxer, Lenny. He was predeceased by brothers, John, Edward, Thomas, and Joseph, and his sister Josie Gill. Funeral services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown. Contributions may be made in his memory to, Ringing Hill Fire Co., 815 White Pine Lane, Pottstown, PA 19464. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.