Antoinette U. “Mitzie” (Cappella) Baynard, 85, of Phoenixville, PA died on Friday evening, July 19, 2019 in Paoli Hospital. Born on February 25, 1934 in Phoenixville, she was a daughter of the late Frederick and Philomena (Giampietro) Cappella. She worked as an aide at the Montgomery County Geriatric and Rehabilitation Center and was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church. Mitzie is survived by 3 sons and 1 daughter: Frederick and wife Barbara Baynard, William and wife Erin Baynard, Cynthia wife of David Gautreau, Robert and wife Barbara Baynard; 7 grandchildren: Crystine, Robert, Caitlynn, Brendon, Colin, Christopher, and Nicole; and her loving companion Thomas Sparano. She was preceded in death by her sister, Joanna Edelman. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass in St. Ann Catholic Church, Main Street at Third Avenue, Phoenixville, PA on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Limerick Garden of Memories. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 9:30 to 10:45 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by the Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home, Phoenixville, PA www.GatchaFuneral.com
Published in The Mercury on July 23, 2019