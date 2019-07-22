The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home
517 South Main Street
Phoenixville, PA 19460
610-933-3012
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Baynard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette Baynard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antoinette Baynard Obituary
Antoinette U. “Mitzie” (Cappella) Baynard, 85, of Phoenixville, PA died on Friday evening, July 19, 2019 in Paoli Hospital. Born on February 25, 1934 in Phoenixville, she was a daughter of the late Frederick and Philomena (Giampietro) Cappella. She worked as an aide at the Montgomery County Geriatric and Rehabilitation Center and was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church. Mitzie is survived by 3 sons and 1 daughter: Frederick and wife Barbara Baynard, William and wife Erin Baynard, Cynthia wife of David Gautreau, Robert and wife Barbara Baynard; 7 grandchildren: Crystine, Robert, Caitlynn, Brendon, Colin, Christopher, and Nicole; and her loving companion Thomas Sparano. She was preceded in death by her sister, Joanna Edelman. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass in St. Ann Catholic Church, Main Street at Third Avenue, Phoenixville, PA on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Limerick Garden of Memories. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 9:30 to 10:45 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by the Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home, Phoenixville, PA www.GatchaFuneral.com
Published in The Mercury on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home
Download Now