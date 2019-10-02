|
Antonio M. DeAngelo, 96, widower of Lillian K. (Cosumano) DeAngelo of Pottstown, PA passed away on Monday September 30, 2019 at his residence. Born in Pottstown, PA he was the son of the late Felice and Raffaela “Susie” (Sanzari) DeAngelo. Tony had worked as a shipping & receiving clerk for Dana Corporation of Pottstown, PA for 33 years before his retirement in 1975. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. He was a member of St. Aloysius R.C.C. Tony was pre-deceased by a brother Philip DeAngelo and a sister Filomena Lloyd. He is survived by a niece Doreen (Lloyd) Frain and seven nephews James V. DeAngelo, Philip V. DeAngelo, Randall Lloyd, George Dippolito, Charles Pettine, Peter Cosumano and Kenneth Mashintonio. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Aloysius R.C.C. 223 Beech Street, Pottstown, PA on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at 11 A.M. A viewing will be held in the church Gathering Center from 10-11 A.M. prior to the mass. Entombment will be in Highland Memorial Park mausoleum. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 3, 2019