April A. Rosenbaum
April A. (Kerns) Rosenbaum, 71, wife of Joseph E. Rosenbaum, of Union Twp., Douglassville, PA, died Tuesday at Reading Hospital Tower Health. Born in Reading, PA, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Florence (Pietrzykowski) Kerns. Mrs. Rosenbaum was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, class of 1966. Surviving in addition to her husband is one son, Eric W. Rosenbaum and his wife Brooke, Shillington; one daughter, Amy Lynn wife of John Bornhofen, Birdsboro; and three grandchildren, Reagan, Jillian and Declan Rosenbaum. A funeral mass will be held 11:00 am on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Hanover & Beech Streets, Pottstown. Burial will be in Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, PA. Relatives and friends may greet the family from 9:45 until 10:45 in the Gathering Center of St. Aloysius Church. Contributions may be made in her memory to the, Boone Area Library, 129 N. Mill St., Birdsboro, PA 19508; www.justgiving.com/boonearealibraryinc Those attending are required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.

Published in The Mercury from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
