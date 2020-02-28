|
|
Ard S. Barr, Jr. was born in Allentown, PA on April 2, 1923 the sixth of seven children to Ard S., Sr.and Elsie (Schlicher) Barr. At the age of six, he moved with his family to Boyertown, PA where he attended public schools graduating from high school in 1941. He then attended Philadelphia College of the Bible where he met his future wife, Ruth Marie Haydt of Danielsville, PA. Like so many other couples of the Greatest Generation, their young marriage was interrupted by the war. Ard enlisted in the Marine Corps and spent two years in the Pacific, while Ruth, a registered nurse ended up in Europe in the Army. After two years of separation they were reunited and returned to Boyertown and started their family. Ard worked for 17 years at Boyertown Auto Body Works, five years for Zimmerman Feed Mill, and twenty years at Boyertown Packaging. He was heavily involved in various volunteer organizations including the Boy Scouts of America, Boyertown Ambulance Service and the Civil Air Patrol. He was a lifetime member of the Limerick Chapel in Limerick, PA. Ard is survived by his little sister Ida Jean Smith of La Grange, GA, two sons, Bob (Rebecca) of Mancelona, MI, and Jim (Beverly) of Shelby, N.C.; four grandchildren, Jim (Nina), Jodi (Philip), Rachel (Matt) and David (Cherice) and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc. 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown, PA. 19512. On Saturday March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Friends and Family may call Saturday the funeral home from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 5, 2020