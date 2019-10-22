|
|
Arlene Louise (Hamel) Harp Ashworth, 94, of West Pottsgrove, Twp., PA, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Manatawny Manor. She was the wife of the late William I. Ashworth, Jr., who passed in 1999. Born in Pottstown, PA, on September 12, 1925, Arlene was the daughter of the late Howard and Elizabeth (Bartman) Hamel. Arlene was a longtime member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Pottstown, and more recently attended St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stowe. Arlene worked as a clerk at numerous retails stores in the Pottstown area where she was able to enjoy her love of shopping, fashion, jewelry, and makeup. She also enjoyed going out to eat. While all of these interests were important to Arlene, her greatest pleasure in life came from spending time with her family who will miss her dearly. She is survived by her sons, Larry Harp, husband of Sharon, Pottstown, PA; and James Harp, husband of Esther, Exeter Twp., PA; her stepdaughter, Judith Plasco, Royersford, PA; two sisters, Mildred Ginder and Joan Griffith; her daughter-in-law, Dorothy Ashworth; her eleven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a few great-great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her stepson, William Ashworth, III; and her sister, Hazel Bicer. A viewing will take place on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will take place after the service at Highland Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arlene’s memory to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 564 Glasgow St., Pottstown, PA 19464, or to the Compassus Living Foundation at https://compassuslivingfoundation.org/give/. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 23, 2019