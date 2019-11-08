The Mercury Obituaries
Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home
610 South Main Street
Phoenixville, PA 19460
610-933-3572
Arlene B. Heilner, loving wife of the late Butler N. Heilner, of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 6, 2019 on her 95th birthday. Born in Frederick, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Elsie (Renninger) Brendlinger. Mrs. Heilner was a dedicated member of the St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Chester Springs for over 60 years. She was a talented quilter and was a member of “Just Us Quilters”. A 1942 graduate of Boyertown High School, she worked as an executive secretary for the Lutheran Church of America in Philadelphia. Her family was most important, and raising her seven children brought her great happiness. Mrs. Heilner will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a friend to many. Mrs. Heilner is survived by her five sons, George B. Heilner of Murphy, NC, Jonathan B. (LaVonne) Heilner of Mesa, AZ, Laurance A. (Carol) Heilner of Glenmoore, PA, Charles B.N. (Holly) Heilner of Harbeson, DE, Allen G.R. (Christine) Heilner of Birdsboro, PA; one daughter, Nancy A. Heilner of New Orleans, LA; fourteen grandchildren, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Joshua, Tanya, Heatherly, Christopher, Katy, Brenda, Karen, Katie, Lindsay, Emily, Heidi, Melissa; Mrs. Heilner is also survived by her eighteen great grandchildren; three nieces, and two nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Claude D. Heilner; and two brothers, Leroy and Ernest Brendlinger. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 2440 Conestoga Road, Chester Springs, Pennsylvania on Saturday December 14, 2019 at 10:00AM. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell Ennis Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. To leave condolences please visit www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 10, 2019
