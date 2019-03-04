|
Arlene B. Walters, age 91, wife of Jack S. Walters since 1946, of Royersford, PA, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at home. Born on April 17, 1927 in Pottstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Grover and Elizabeth (Amole) Biehl. Mrs. Walters was a graduate of North Coventry High School. She was an avid bowler, bowling with her husband in several senior leagues, and enjoyed playing cards. She was a member of the Sanatoga Grange #25, the Lower Pottsgrove Historical Society, and the Pennsylvania Association of Retired State Employees. Mrs. Walters is survived by one daughter, Jacqueline S., wife of Joseph Kivlin of Schwenksville, PA; five grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Marlene Hunsicker, and six siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral ceremony at the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford, PA on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Rev. Donald B. Eisenhauer. Burial will be held in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Pottstown. Friends will be received from 9:30 am - 11:00 am Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 3551 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 5, 2019