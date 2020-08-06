Arline Weidner

Arline (Richard) Weidner, 93, wife of the late Earl Leroy Weidner, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at Fairmount Homes, Ephrata. Born in Boyertown, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Gertie (Nester) Richard. For most of her life she lived in Pottstown. Arline was an active member of Grace Gospel Chapel in Gilbertsville where she was very committed to serving her Lord. She was an assistant to the Pioneer Girls Club, involved in Workers Together, and helped with Vacation Bible School. She was also the custodian, alongside her husband, at the church for many years. Arline crocheted over 100 hats each year for Immanuel Mission in Arizona. She committed herself to raising her children and also treasured babysitting her great nephew and niece, Danny and Cindy. She then became known as “Eenie.” Prior to entering Fairmount Homes, she lived at Walnut Woods where she made many friends. Her life was filled with many blessings. She loved being with people, always wanting to be with her family and church friends. People always commented on her beautiful smile and how lovely she always looked. She showed continuous dedication and respect for her Maker and an amazing faith in Christ’s never-ending grace and infinite love. Her family and church were her life, her purpose, her being. Surviving is son Timothy Weidner, husband of Wendy; daughter Pamela Daniels, wife of Bret; sister Edith Ellwanger; grandchildren Jaron Weidner, husband of Melissa, Melody Martin, wife of Jordan, Kylee Boaman, wife of Kevin, Matt Daniels, and Nicholas Daniels; great grandchildren Judah, Lydia, and Moriah Martin, Finley Boaman; and step great grandson Caspian Ryan. Along with her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her sisters Arlis Thomas and Pearl Landis; and brothers Eden, Stanley, and Kenneth Richard. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 11:00AM at Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Gilbertsville is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com