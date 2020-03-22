|
|
88, of Pottstown, passed into God’s peace on March 21, 2020 at Parkhouse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center under Seasons Hospice from complications of metastasized breast cancer. Born in Northampton, PA, on July 3, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Stephen J. and Rose F. (Marth) Skrapits. Her parents emigrated from Austria-Hungary in the early part of the 20th century. Mom was a woman of great faith and devotion to God, her church and the missions. Daily mass and rosary on EWTN brought her comfort. Most of Mom’s adult life was spent in Pottstown with the exception of a seven year stay in Ocala, Florida along with our Dad and brother Matt. A graduate of Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Allentown, Mom was proud of her nursing career, putting her skills to use both professionally and personally. Her nursing work began in the OR of Sacred Heart Hospital and continued at Pottstown Hospital, Pennhurst State Hospital and Leader Home. Throughout the years though, it was her love and care of her family that brought her the most joy. Mom was our best friend, celebrating with or consoling us. She enjoyed politics, the daily crossword puzzle, Words with Friends, Candy “Crunch”, games and game shows, connecting on Facebook, music, dancing, her favorite movies and, over the years, crocheting, and occasional trips to the casino. Surviving along with her sister Veronica H. Leshko and brother Anthony A. Skrapits are five daughters Jane Bennett wife of John, Mary Sullivan wife of Michael, Susan Mills wife of the late Darryl, Christina Martin-Kurtz, and Rosanne Baumgardner, wife of Phil; three sons Michael Kurtz husband of Pamela, James Kurtz, and Thomas Kurtz; daughter-in-law Sherri Downie wife of the late Stephen A.; 22 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Armella was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 60 years Stephen John Kurtz along with sons Stephen A. Kurtz and Matthew J. Kurtz and her infant brother Stephen J. Skrapits, Jr. A private Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 28, noon at St. Aloysius Church, 223 Beech St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Burial will follow at St. Aloysius New Cemetery, Pottstown. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later, to be determined, date. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Armella’s memory to Parkhouse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 1600 Black Rock Road, Royersford, PA 19468 View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 23, 2020