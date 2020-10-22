Arthur “Art or Artie” Neville Rowland of Chesapeake City MD passed away Wednesday on October 21st. Art was born on May 14th, 1945 in Phoenixville PA to the late Edwin and Rebecca Rowland. While growing up in Valley Forge, Art developed a passion for hunting and the outdoors. As a young man Art earned his Eagle Scout from the Boy Scouts of America. Art was a graduate of Phoenixville High School in 1963. After graduating high school Art entered the workforce and quickly got into the printing industry. After working for a large Philadelphia printer for a couple of years, Art’s entrepreneurial spirit drove him to start his own business, Rowland Printing Inc., out of his brother’s garage in 1971. Over the next 23 years Art built a very successful printing company which was built on Art’s hands-on approach and unwavering work ethic. In 1994 Art was ready for the next chapter in his life and was able to retire from the printing company at the age of 49. Over the next two decades Art built his dream house in Boyertown with his wife Debbie and followed his true passion for big game hunting around the world. Art considered these the best years of his life as he was able to travel the world with friends and family. From North America to Africa and everywhere in between, Art found his true love and cherished these memories for life. Art was 32nd degree Mason of the Boyertown lodge. He was a life member for Valley Forge Fire Company. Throughout his life he invested in the real estate market and found some of his greatest successes in real estate. These ventures afforded Art the financial freedom to do the things he loved most. Art is survived by his loving wife of 39 years Debbie Rowland of Chesapeake City as well as his three children Timothy Rowland and wife Stephanie, James Rowland and wife Karen, and Michelle Troha and husband Mark along with 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. In addition, he was preceded in death by his son Jesse Rowland, and brothers Edwin Rowland Jr. and Robert Rowland. A private memorial service will be held at future date for family and close friends. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crossroads Bible Church, 144 Appleton Road, Elkton MD 21921.



