Arthur 'Tarz' Ray Scheetz Sr., 83, of Millsboro, DE, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at home after a lengthy illness.
Arthur was born March 19, 1935 in Schickshinny, PA, but grew up in Pottstown, PA.
The son of the late Harry Edward Sr. and Ruth Eliza (Schaeffer) Scheetz.
Arthur served in the army in the 82nd Airborne with 23 jumps. He worked at Firestone for 25 years. He was a member of the Phillies Fire Company from 1959 – 2019 and served as fire chief for 25 years, president for 20 years and firemen's relief director for many years.
After moving to Millsboro, DE, in 1990 he was a member of the American Legion Post 28 and the Amvets Post 22.
He was preceded in death by his companion, Nancy Levengood and a brother, Harry Edward Scheetz Jr.
Arthur is survived by four daughters, Debbie wife of Woodrow Garber, Lori wife of Charles Pierce, Linda wife of William Henderson, and Tina wife of Jason Stripe; two sons, Arthur Scheetz, Jr. and William Scheetz husband of Tami; one brother, Ronald Scheetz; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A service will be held at the Phillies Fire Company on Friday, March 22, at 11:00.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 14, 2019