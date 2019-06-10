|
Arthur (Art) Edward Springman Jr. of Barto, Pa., born October 30, 1944, passed away Saturday, June 8th in his home with his loving wife, Kathleen, of 53 years by his side. As a young man, Art enlisted to serve his country in the United States Military. Following his service, Art had a successful career as a machinist walking “uphill both ways” for over 25 years. As a caring and adventurous soul, he and his wife opened up their home to 23 foster children over the years. Art was an avid hunter, fisherman and skier; all of which he taught, passed on to, and enjoyed doing with his children and grandchildren. Art is survived by his wife, Kathleen; daughter, Kathleen Garofolo, wife of Anthony; son, Arthur Springman III, husband of Tamera; son, James, husband of Krisite; sister, Deborah Martin; brother, Richard Springman; along with his nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Art is predeceased by his sister, Beryl Meers and his grandson, Brendan. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Morrell Funeral Home Inc., 124 West Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA. Receiving will begin at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to BrendaN’s BanD or Caring Hospice Services.
Published in The Mercury on June 11, 2019