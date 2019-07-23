|
Arthur M. “Bud” Talley, Jr., 93, of Frederick, PA, formerly of Limerick and East Coventry, peacefully passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Tower Health in Pottstown just three days shy of his 94th birthday. He is the husband of Elizabeth “Betty” (Nolfe) Talley with whom he celebrated his 66th wedding anniversary on June 20, 2019. Born on July 22, 1925 in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Arthur M. and Anita (Carnell) Talley. Upon graduation from Haddon Heights High School, New Jersey in 1943, Art served in the US Navy until 1946. He earned certificates in Aviation Machinist Mate School, Naval Air Gunners School, and the Aircrewman Course of Operational Training, Torpedo Planes. Following his service, he then earned a BS in Business Administration at the University of Arkansas. He was the purchasing agent at Montgomery County Community College until his retirement in 1987. As a member of USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 44 for 37 years, Art served as treasurer, commander, and other staff officers. He also was a division captain for one term. In 1986 he was on patrol in New York Harbor during the 100th anniversary of the Statue of Liberty. Art enjoyed photography and boating and was an active member of St. Paul’s Church in Stowe, PA. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by three daughters: Patricia Boyer of Pottstown, Elaine (Jim) Bevan of Spring City, Christine (Michael) Reisner of Pottstown; seven grandchildren: Michele Rampen, Bryan (Jacquelyn) Boyer, Cole (Gina) Bevan, Cara Bevan, Evan, Abbey, and Julia Reisner; and three great grandsons: Wells and Maddox Rampen and Brady Boyer. He was predeceased by two sisters: Jean Atkinson and Anita Hughes. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at St. Paul’s Church, 653 Glasgow St., Stowe, PA 19464 on Tuesday, July 30 at 11:00 AM. There will be a visitation hour from 10:00 to 11:00 AM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Art’s memory to St. Paul’s Church at the above address or The Alzheimer’s Association, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
