Arvilla E. (Boose) Myer, 85, wife of Richard L.Myer of East Coventry Township passed away on Friday March 22, 2019 at her residence. Born in Lancaster County she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Elizabeth Boose. Surviving with her husband is a son R. Craig Myer and two daughters Shelly D. Marino and Leslie E. Myer. She is also pre-deceased by a daughter Linda L. Myer. Arvilla is survived by two grandsons Richard Ryan Marino and Benjamin C. Myer. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 23, 2019
