|
|
Arvonia K. (Millward) Rittenhouse, 85, passed away on December 9, 2019, at her home in Pottstown, PA. A viewing will take place on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arvonia’s memory to Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 60 North Hanover St., Pottstown, PA 19464. For a complete obituary, please visit http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 11, 2019