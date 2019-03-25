|
|
August A. Bald, 74, of Boyertown, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Pennsburg Manor. He was the son of the late Alfred and Margaret (Stein) Bald. August was a United States Army Veteran who served his Country during Vietnam. August was a journeyman carpenter employed with the Carpenter’s Union Local 8 in Philadelphia for many years. August is survived by his five children, with whom he had with his previous wives, Connie and Kathy: Connie Bald, Christopher Lear and wife, Anna, Jackie Westberry, and Jason Bald and wife, Shannon; 14 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Alfred, John, Joan and Margaret; and daughters-in-law, Julie Conrad and Tami Scully. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by two sons, August Bald, Jr. and Edward Bald. A memorial service will be held at 5 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 7 Maple Terrace Douglassville, PA 19518. Cremation Services are entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington St., East Greenville, PA 18041. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the VA Voluntary Service at https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 4, 2019