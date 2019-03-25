The Mercury Obituaries
More Obituaries for August Bald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

August Bald

August Bald Obituary
August A. Bald, 74, of Boyertown, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Pennsburg Manor. He was the son of the late Alfred and Margaret (Stein) Bald. August was a United States Army Veteran who served his Country during Vietnam. August was a journeyman carpenter employed with the Carpenter’s Union Local 8 in Philadelphia for many years. August is survived by his five children, with whom he had with his previous wives, Connie and Kathy: Connie Bald, Christopher Lear and wife, Anna, Jackie Westberry, and Jason Bald and wife, Shannon; 14 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Alfred, John, Joan and Margaret; and daughters-in-law, Julie Conrad and Tami Scully. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by two sons, August Bald, Jr. and Edward Bald. A memorial service will be held at 5 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 7 Maple Terrace Douglassville, PA 19518. Cremation Services are entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington St., East Greenville, PA 18041. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the VA Voluntary Service at https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 4, 2019
