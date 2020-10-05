Or Copy this URL to Share

Austin Christopher Stone (12/19/1994-09/28/2020) Austin Christopher Stone, originally from Boyertown, passed away at his Residence in Maryland September 28th. Austin is survived by his mother, Raquel Stone, his step father, James Brannock, his father, Jason Henderson, his mentor, J. Michael Hunt, Jr., brothers Jamie, Darian and Dalton, sisters Samantha “Sam”, Tiffany and Emily, Grandparents Robert and Janet Stone and Anne White, Uncles Rob Stone, Brian Brannock, and Mark Lee, and cousins Alecia, Parker and Branden.



