B. Harrison Groman, beloved husband of Adele (Taschner) Groman, peacefully passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was born August 30, 1937 in Limerick, Pennsylvania to the late Benjamin H. Groman, Sr., and Carrie Speakman Groman. Upon graduating from Spring Ford High School in 1956, he entered the U. S. Airforce, serving 6 years in Okinawa and The Far East. For 30 years, he worked for DeVault Construction Co., Kimberton until its closing. He retired in 1995 from Haines and Kibblehouse, Skippack, PA. He was an active member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Spring City, where he served as a trustee, on many committees, sang in the choir, and especially enjoyed teaching the senior high school age Sunday school class. He was a scout master of The Boy Scout Troop sponsored by the church. He served on several committees of Spring City Borough Council. He not only enjoyed playing baseball and basketball, but also enjoyed helping to coach his own children play Little League, Babe Ruth, and Junior Legion games. He especially loved to watch his children and grandchildren’s athletic pursuits. In addition to his wife of 59 years, he is also survived by son, Garth M. Groman and wife Kathy of Howell, Michigan, daughter Gwyn, wife of Joseph Retkowski of Pedricktown, NJ, and daughter Krista, wife of Steve Stephens of South Coventry, PA. He was predeceased by his son, Gregory M. Groman in 1968. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM at The Bethel United Methodist Church, 952 Bethel Church Road, Spring City, PA 19475. Burial will be immeidately following in the church cemetery. Memorial donations in Harrison’s honor can be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 952 Bethel Church Road, Spring City, PA 19475. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Spring City. Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on July 9, 2019