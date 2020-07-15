1/
Barbara A. (Barnshaw) Fries
Barbara A. (Barnshaw) Fries, 76, loving wife of the late Richard “Rip” Fries, passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at the Chestnut Knoll Senior Living Center surrounded by her loving family. Born on October 3, 1943 and raised In Schwenksville, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Mary (Hliwski) Barnshaw. In her spare time Barbara enjoyed searching for antiques with her beloved husband, traveling to Florida, and spending time with her family whenever she had the opportunity. Barbara was also involved in many organizations and was a dedicated member of the Coventryville United Methodist Church as well as the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and dear friend to all and she will be missed by many. Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Deborah L., wife of Dale G. Crable, of Spring City, PA, Terry L. Fries, of Sinking Spring, PA; Two brothers, Warren and John Barnshaw; One sister, Nancy O’Neill; One sister-in-law, Sandra C. Geisler; Two grandchildren; Amanda and Garret Crable, six great-grandchildren; Madison, Emma, Paisley, Lochlin, Christian, and Isaac; she was also survived by several nieces and nephews, and her loving grandpup; Zachary. In addition to her parents and loving husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her siblings, George Barnshaw, Bobby Barnshaw, and Maryann Strock. Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside services for Barbara on Saturday July 18, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Coventryville United Methodist Cemetery, 1521 Old Ridge Rd, Pottstown, PA 19465. Officiating will be the Rev. William Humes. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Coventryville UM Church, 1521 Old Ridge Rd. Pottstown PA. 19465. Please visit www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com to leave condolences. Arrangements are in care of the Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford PA.

Published in The Mercury from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
