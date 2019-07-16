|
Barbara (Seasholtz) Albright, 94, of Pottstown passed away at her home July 7th, 2019. Born January 6, 1925, She was the daughter of the late Leonard Seasholtz and Helen Zollers. Surviving are her children Linda Banus (Larry), Kenneth Albright (Elaine), Diana Capofferi (Nick), Robin Burdge (Daniel), Cheryl Albright – Repko, Lisa Matias, Laurie Lucas (Brian) and Wendy Marburger (David) 18 Grandchildren and 17 great children. She was predeceased by her sisters Maryjane, Josephine and Pauline, and son Scott Allen. Interment is July 19th at Highland Memorial at 4:15pm family only. Memorial service at 5:30pm at St. Paul’s UCC Pottstown all are welcomed. The family asks in lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Barbara Albright to the Human Society.
Published in The Mercury on July 17, 2019