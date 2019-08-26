|
Barbara Ann (Pierce) Bearde loving wife of the Harry D. Bearde, Sr. of Royersford, died on Friday August 23, 2019 at her home in Parkerford.
Barbara was born in Conshohocken a daughter to the late Robert P. and Eleanor (Baumgard) Pierce. She graduated from Royersford High School.
She enjoyed line dancing, ballroom dancing, traveling, doing crafts, music, quilting, painting, her time in Florida and mostly spending her time with her family. Retired from Montgomery County Geriatric Center.
In addition to her husband of 65 years she is survived by Daughter: Barbie Knabb wife of Ralph; three sons: Harry D. Bearde Jr. (Bud) husband of Barb, Keith Bearde, and James M. Bearde.
Five grandchildren: Stacy, Josh, Samantha, Rachel and Kevin and seven great grandchildren: Brody, Dylan, Lilian, Carson, Gavin, Ethan and Joslyn. Sisters: Elizabeth Myers, Eleanor Yost and brothers: Robert P. Pierce Jr, Jack Pierce, George Pierce husband of Sandy, Donald Pierce husband of Pearl and Barry Pierce husband of Diane.
Predeceased by her brother: David.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Thursday August 29, 2019 at 11am at the Shalkop, Grace and Strunk Funeral Home. Bridge and Church Streets Spring City PA.
The Rev. Erick Kern will officiate. Burial will follow in the Limerick Garden of memories. Visitation will be held Thursday morning in the funeral home from 9:30 to 11am.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made in her memory to the:.
