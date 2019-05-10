The Mercury Obituaries
Barbara Ann (Baus) Sell

Barbara Ann (Baus) Sell Obituary
Barbara Ann (Baus) Sell, 71, of Barto, wife of Bernard V. Sell, passed away on Wednesday May 8, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Colebrookdale Twp., she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Marian (Stetler) Baus. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling with her family. Barbara had a passion for working and was very dedicated to her job. Surviving along with her husband is one daughter Bonnie Oister wife of Barry; one granddaughter Katelyn Oister; one brother Barry Baus husband of Cheryl; one sister Sandy Davidson wife of William; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville, with Rev. Linda Kozlowski officiating. Burial will follow at Niantic Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 9:30-10:45 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 PA-100, Barto, PA 19504. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on May 12, 2019
