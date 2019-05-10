|
Barbara Ann (Baus) Sell, 71, of Barto, wife of Bernard V. Sell, passed away on Wednesday May 8, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Colebrookdale Twp., she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Marian (Stetler) Baus. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling with her family. Barbara had a passion for working and was very dedicated to her job. Surviving along with her husband is one daughter Bonnie Oister wife of Barry; one granddaughter Katelyn Oister; one brother Barry Baus husband of Cheryl; one sister Sandy Davidson wife of William; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville, with Rev. Linda Kozlowski officiating. Burial will follow at Niantic Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 9:30-10:45 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 PA-100, Barto, PA 19504. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on May 12, 2019