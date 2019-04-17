The Mercury Obituaries
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
Barbara Ann Wojciechowski

Barbara Ann Wojciechowski Obituary
Barbara Ann Wojciechowski, passed away at Parkhouse Providence Point, Royersford, PA on Monday April 15, 2019. Born in Pottstown on August 9, 1940, she was predeceased by her parents Bertha Viola (Stauffer) and Anthony George Wojciechowski and her step-brother Robert Herman Keller. She attended Pottsgrove Schools. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. A private burial will be held in St. Aloysius New Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 18, 2019
