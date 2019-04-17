|
Barbara Ann Wojciechowski, passed away at Parkhouse Providence Point, Royersford, PA on Monday April 15, 2019. Born in Pottstown on August 9, 1940, she was predeceased by her parents Bertha Viola (Stauffer) and Anthony George Wojciechowski and her step-brother Robert Herman Keller. She attended Pottsgrove Schools. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. A private burial will be held in St. Aloysius New Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 18, 2019