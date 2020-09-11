Barbara Anne Mossie was born in the family home on Brower Avenue in Oaks on October 22, 1933. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Harvey and Anne Elizabeth (Biggam) Gebhardt; by sisters Dorothy Mae Huber, Hannah Elizabeth Kling and Arlene Quay; and by grandsons James David Mossie and Ryan Fedak. Barbara is survived by her sisters, Sarah Jane (John) Tyrpin, Fredericksburg, PA; and Helen Joan Turner, Oaks, PA; and by her beloved children Gene Howard Mossie, Galeton, PA; Barbara Hill (Kevin) Henning, Norristown, PA; and James Ronald (Dawn) Mossie, Royersford, PA. She is also proud Grandmother to Jodi Ann Mossie (Brett) Vermuth, Audubon, PA; Colleen (Mikey) Emmons, Collegeville, PA; Dana Roeder, Royersford, PA; Michael (Kelly) Hill, Gilbertsville, PA; Shauna[O1] [BAH2] (Michael) LaMagna, Gilbertsville, PA; Nora Mellinger (David) Jenkins, Phoenixville, PA; Anne Mellinger, Millsboro, DE; Dianne Henning, Colorado Springs, CO; Lisa Henning, Norristown, PA; Alison Henning, Norristown, PA; and James Ronald (Ashley) Mossie, Oley, PA. Barbara also has thirteen amazing great-grandchildren plus many cherished nieces and nephews. Barbara was a 1951 graduate of The Phoenixville High School, and she continued to meet yearly for a luncheon with her classmates. She was employed by Synthane-Taylor in Oaks until it closed in 1984 but continued to meet with her co-workers for special breakfasts on Good Friday and Black Friday at the Spring-Ford Diner. She was a faithful member of the Green Tree Church of the Brethren where she worked at the Peach Festivals, Chicken BBQ’s and Roast Beef Dinners, and assisted in Sunday School and the Nursery Room with her sister Arlene. Barbara’s interests included large holiday dinners, weekly Sunday breakfasts, weekly family girls’ night, traveling with her sisters on bus trips, swimming, walking, roller skating, dancing, cryptograms and trying to keep the Gebhardt family in line. In her spare time, she cared for family and friends as needs arose. After retirement from Synthane-Taylor, her new career of caring for great grandchildren as they were born ended when the youngest, Evan, entered Kindergarten in 2018. An outdoor memorial service will be held in Barbara’s honor at Green Tree Church of The Brethren, 1078 Egypt Road, Oaks, PA, 19456 on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:30 am, with interment in the Green Tree Cemetery immediately following. Officiating will be the Rev. J. Rodney O’Donnell. Arrangements are being handling by Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home in Phoenixville, PA. Condolences may be offered online at www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com
. Due to current regulations, CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed. Please be considerate of others and a mask is required for entry into the memorial service. Chairs will not be provided for sanitary purposes, so please bring a chair.