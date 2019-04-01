|
Barbara (Suart) Brault, 78, formerly of Boyertown, passed away on Sunday, March 24 after a lengthy illness. Barb, alongside her husband Bob, owned & operated the former Midas Muffler Shop in Pottstown for many years. Barb is survived by her husband Robert A Brault. Beloved mother & grandmother, she is survived by her son Jeff (Maria Murgia), daughter Sue (Joe Andes), grandsons Jeffery Brault, Michael (Melissa) Brault, Shawn (Gillian) Andes, Zac (Summer), 2 great-grandchildren. Also daughters Deborah (Jim Cook) and Sandra (Mark Mirowski).
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 2, 2019