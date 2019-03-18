|
Barbara F. (Clark) Fitzpatrick of Lutherville, Maryland and formerly of SE Pennsylvania, died on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, Md. She was born on July 22, 1932 to Edward and Olive Clark. She is predeceased by her only sister Carole Frederick. Barbara and her sister Carole grew up in Pittsfield, MA. Barbara married Donald J. Fitzpatrick on January 8, 1955 at Sacred Heart Church in Pittsfield. Donald predeceased her in 1971. Barbara was devoted to raising her family and Donald worked as an Electrical Engineer for General Electric. They lived in Virginia, Wales, New York and Pennsylvania. Anyone who knew Barbara, knew that she loved taking care of her home and entertaining. She always offered a wonderful meal to anyone who visited. After her children were grown, she completed her Nursing degree. She relocated to Lutherville MD in 1989 and worked as an RN in several medical specialties into her late 60’s, a profession she loved and contributed to greatly. Barbara is survived by her three children; Edward, Francis and Natalie, eight grandchildren; Kate Cione, Meghan Fitzpatrick, Colleen Fitzpatrick, Molly Woodbridge, Allyson Fitzpatrick, Liam Fitzpatrick, Alexander Fitzpatrick, and Christopher Fitzpatrick and her four Great Grandchildren Hayden, Jack, Evelyn and Declan. It was Barbara’s wish to have her body donated to medical research at the University of Maryland. A celebration of her life and memorial mass will be held on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 11 am at the Church of the Nativity 20 E Ridgely Rd, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093. A Funeral Service Mass for immediate family will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019 and her ashes will be buried on Sunday April 28, 2019 at St. Mary’s Church Cemetery in Montgomery, NY next to her husband, Donald Fitzpatrick. Please consider making a donation to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital. A memorial fund has been established in Barbara’s name. “http://giftfunds.stjude.org/ barbara_fitzpatrick”
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 24, 2019